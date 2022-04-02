'It was misused from the very beginning': Biden Administration to end Title 42
On May 23, the Biden administration is ending Title 42, a public health order deemed illegal and inhumane by human rights advocates that has been used to expel migrants at the border since March 2020. Sergio Gonzalez, the Executive Director of Immigration Hub, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss why he believes Title 42 was never about public health, and how Biden and Democrats need to message on immigration moving forward. April 2, 2022
