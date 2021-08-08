'It was like an earthquake that never stopped': Marking two years since the Mississippi ICE raids

Republican governors are blaming immigrants for the surge in covid-19 cases in their states rather than their lack of mandates. This comes as August 7th marks two years since ICE officials arrested nearly 700 workers in food processing plants across six Mississippi cities. Journalist and Founder of Futuro Media, Maria Hinojosa, joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez from Canton, MS reporting on the lasting effects of those raids and reflects on how undocumented migrants keep the country running as essential workers. Aug. 8, 2021