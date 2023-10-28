'It was heartbreaking and also cold-blooded:' MSNBC documentary explores operation behind Martha’s Vineyard migrant flight

A new MSNBC documentary, “Martha’s Vineyard V. DeSantis,” takes a deep dive into the political stunt last September when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used an undercover recruiter to lure 49 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, promising jobs and housing. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by David Heilbroner, one of the film’s directors, to discuss the cruelty behind the operation, and how people in Martha’s Vineyard stepped up to help these migrants. Oct. 28, 2023