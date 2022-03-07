IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'It’s unfathomable': The Ukrainian children affected by Russia’s war

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    Alexander Vindman: America must do more to help Ukraine

    07:08

  • Zelenskyy condemns 'silence' from the West as Russia further invades Ukraine

    07:41

  • U.S. moves to win over Putin Allies 

    05:08

  • The role of Western leaders amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine

    04:18

  • TikTok suspends livestreams, uploads from Russia

    04:53

  • Zelenskyy urges Western leaders for most support

    01:28

  • National Security Analyst weighs in on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    05:24

  • Ukraine-Russia war will be 'more difficult to watch in the weeks to come'

    05:23

  • The diplomatic path forward to end Russia’s war in Ukraine

    04:53

  • Rep. Boyle: Ukraine aid should get there quickly

    05:05

  • Fears of larger Russian cyber attacks loom

    04:55

  • Inside Putin’s mindset as Russian forces ramp up attacks in Ukraine

    09:07

  • Why sending NATO troops to Ukraine would help Putin stay in power

    04:05

  • Nuclear threat looms in Ukraine

    05:35

  • 'Only the tip of the iceberg': Addressing the refugee crisis in Ukraine

    05:06

  • Video appears to show Brittney Griner at Moscow airport before being detained

    02:53

  • Ahead of primary, Texas ballot rejections spike after new voting laws

    05:39

  • GOP struggles to find right message on Russia as Trump calls Putin ‘smart’

    06:45

  • Ukrainians mount fierce defense against Russian forces

    06:16

American Voices

'It’s unfathomable': The Ukrainian children affected by Russia’s war

03:24

Russia's invasion has pushed 1.5 million Ukrainians out of their own country, and over 500,000 of those refugees are children. Mark Hetfield, the President and CEO of the International Aid Organization, HIAS, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the trauma this humanitarian crisis is having on Ukrainian children, the push to get refugees into the United States, and the resources needed most to help refugees now. March 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'It’s unfathomable': The Ukrainian children affected by Russia’s war

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    Alexander Vindman: America must do more to help Ukraine

    07:08

  • Zelenskyy condemns 'silence' from the West as Russia further invades Ukraine

    07:41

  • U.S. moves to win over Putin Allies 

    05:08

  • The role of Western leaders amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine

    04:18

  • TikTok suspends livestreams, uploads from Russia

    04:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All