'It’s unfathomable': The Ukrainian children affected by Russia’s war

Russia's invasion has pushed 1.5 million Ukrainians out of their own country, and over 500,000 of those refugees are children. Mark Hetfield, the President and CEO of the International Aid Organization, HIAS, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the trauma this humanitarian crisis is having on Ukrainian children, the push to get refugees into the United States, and the resources needed most to help refugees now. March 7, 2022