“It’s plain wrong”: Biden Administration implements new border restrictions

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, CEO and President of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, to discuss the Biden Administration’s new border restrictions that some immigration advocates say will cause unnecessary human suffering. Vignarajah also weighs in on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposing changes to state immigration laws, and how migrant child labor across the country is an effect of America’s broken asylum system.Feb. 26, 2023