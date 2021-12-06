'It’s just wrong': Documentary sheds light on U.S. military veterans facing deportation

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

PBS documentary “American Exile” features two U.S. military veterans who fought in Vietnam, only to fight back deportation notices received decades later. While the threat of deportation for Army veteran Valente Valenzuela and Marine Corps veteran Manuel Valenzuela is on pause, for now, their story is far from isolated. They are calling for justice for thousands of veterans who have either been deported or face deportation. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Former Marine Lance Corporal Manuel Valenzuela who details the emotional toll the threat of deportation has had on his family. She is also joined by writer, director, and producer of "American Exile," John Valadez.Dec. 6, 2021

