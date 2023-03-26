'It’s just a travesty': Republican-led delegation visits jailed Jan. 6 defendants

Some House Republicans seem to be so adamant with rewriting the history of January 6th, they are portraying those arrested and charged as mistreated political prisoners. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware), one of a few lawmakers trapped on the balcony of the House chamber during the attack on the Capitol, who calls the whitewashing of that day a travesty. She also weighs in on the hearings this week with the CEO of TikTok, and explains what she wants to see from the social media app. March 26, 2023