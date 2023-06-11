IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'It's going to be really ugly': Donald Trump continues slamming docs indictment

American Voices

'It's going to be really ugly': Donald Trump continues slamming docs indictment

While Donald Trump falsely accuses the federal indictment against him as a conspiracy, former U.S. Attorney General William Barr says he was "shocked" by the degree of sensitivity of the documents seized at Mar-A-Lago. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez is joined by former U.S. Attorney, Harry Litman, to discuss Barr's reaction and what the next few months could look like ahead of Trump's trial as he continues bashing the Department of Justice and the intelligence community.   June 11, 2023

    'It's going to be really ugly': Donald Trump continues slamming docs indictment

