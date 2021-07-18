‘It’s almost as if the administration hasn’t changed’: Undocumented immigrants continue hanging in the balance amid immigration fight

After a Texas federal judge ruled DACA is unlawful, halting new applications, President Biden reacted by urging Congress to pass The Dream and Promise Act. But for so many migrants in America, including Jesús Rodríguez, the back and forth and uncertainty have been all too familiar under too many administrations. Rodríguez, a contributing editor at Politico Magazine and third-year law student at Georgetown University Law Center, joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the fate of undocumented immigrants, and what real, humane immigration reform can look like in America.