“It’s a pretty sad day”: TX State Sen. Gutierrez reflects on AG Paxton acquittal

Republicans in the Texas State acquitted Texas AG Ken Paxton, and he is now back in power as the top cop in the state despite lingering legal challenges. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez is joined by Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez (D) to discuss the failed Senate fight for accountability, and why and he says Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Paxton are “everything that’s wrong with Texas.”Sept. 17, 2023