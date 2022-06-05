'It’s a grim situation': Russia’s war on Ukraine surpasses 100 days

After 100 days of war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia currently controls 20% of the country. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her panel discuss the long-range missiles the U.S. is sending to Ukraine, the need to continue hitting Russia with sanctions while finding ways to help Russians opposed to the war, and the decision of President Biden to visit Saudi Arabia in July. June 5, 2022