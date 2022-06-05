IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tony Nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz on the 'familiar chaos' that led to her remake of "The Skin of Our Teeth"

    04:15

  • New calls for more mental health resources in schools in wake of mass shootings

    02:36

  • Childcare expert says end of free meal program will be “apocalyptic”

    03:15

  • The conservative movement to expand the scope of the Second Amendment

    05:16
    'It’s a grim situation': Russia’s war on Ukraine surpasses 100 days

    03:20
    Texas AG Candidate on why Ken Paxton must go

    03:02

  • Congress works to push through gun reform legislation

    04:08

  • Uvalde victims suing gun manufacturer face long road to justice

    02:50

  • Rep. Swalwell: ‘Frustrating’ to see DOJ drop contempt case against Mark Meadows

    03:43

  • 'We cannot wait for lawmakers to save us': Project Unloaded aims to end gun violence

    02:59

  • 'There’s a tremendous amount of sorrow, anger, frustration': Treating Uvalde’s trauma patients

    04:00

  • How to defeat the NRA’s ‘nonsensical’ talking points

    02:53

  • Texas Democrats demand special session to address gun violence

    03:04

  • DOJ plans to review botched police response in Uvalde, Texas

    03:39

  • Uvalde’s state senator: ‘For the rest of my career, I’ll be demanding change on guns’

    05:07

  • Florida's lessons on gun reform

    04:15

  • 'Please show up for survivors': Victims of gun violence speak out

    06:34

  • Senate debates new gun safety reforms after a decade of inaction

    04:53

  • Texas Republican leaders blame Uvalde shooting on everything except guns

    04:37

  • Texas lawmaker demands gun reform: 'The body pile is high enough'

    04:42

American Voices

'It’s a grim situation': Russia’s war on Ukraine surpasses 100 days

03:20

After 100 days of war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia currently controls 20% of the country. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her panel discuss the long-range missiles the U.S. is sending to Ukraine, the need to continue hitting Russia with sanctions while finding ways to help Russians opposed to the war, and the decision of President Biden to visit Saudi Arabia in July. June 5, 2022

