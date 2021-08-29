'It’s a death trap, it is a death sentence': Supreme Court orders Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy be reinstated

The Biden administration is now working to appeal Tuesday's Supreme Court decision, upholding a federal judge's order for the Biden administration to reinstate the controversial "Remain in Mexico" policy, which was put in place by the Trump administration. This comes as immigration advocates and lawyers have long warned of the violence and kidnappings asylum seekers face when they are waiting in Mexico. Paola Ramos, Author of Finding Latinx, Vice Correspondent and MSNBC Contributor, and MSNBC legal analyst Melissa Murray join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what this means for asylum seekers and what legal options the Biden administration has to officially end the policy. Aug. 29, 2021