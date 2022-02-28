'It is absolutely troubling': Texans navigate new voting laws ahead of primary

Ahead of the Texas primary election, there are reports that election officials rejected roughly 30 percent of the absentee ballots received in the most populous counties due to confusion over new voter ID requirements. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Communications Director of MOVE Texas, Charlie Bonner, and political strategist, Tayhlor Coleman, to discuss the challenges Texas voters are facing and the latest moves by Republican leaders against Trans youth in the state.Feb. 28, 2022