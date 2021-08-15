'It feels like the cut and paste moment for public health responders because we know what works.'

Hospitals across the South are becoming overrun with Covid patients, prompting the Governor of Alabama to issue a state of emergency and Texas to seek the assistance of 2,500 medical workers outside the state. NBC Medical Contributor Dr. Nahid Bhadelia joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss where the Covid fight is going, how long the medical field can hold on, and the impact of the FDA’s approval of boosters. Aug. 15, 2021