'I’m tired of living my life two years at a time': DACA recipients remain in limbo with looming federal court ruling

Greisa Martinez Rosas, Executive Director of United We Dream and DACA recipient, joined American Voices with guest host Julián Castro. They discuss the fight for permanent protections for DACA recipients and the latest on the race for Texas Governor amid the ongoing busing of asylum seekers across state lines. Oct. 2, 2022