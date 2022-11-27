'I Am Vanessa Guillén' documentary follows a family’s fight for justice amid tragedy 

After Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén’s death in 2020, her family’s fight for justice lead to military reform. Now, the story of her death and the movement that followed is highlighted in a new Netflix documentary, "I Am Vanessa Guillén”. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by the film’s director, Christy Wegener, and Vanessa’s older sister, Mayra Guillén, to discuss how her family took the fight for Vanessa to Capitol Hill, and how her story shed light on other victims of sexual harassment in the military. Nov. 27, 2022