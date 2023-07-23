IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

"Here Lies Love" Brings the Complex Story of The Philippines Former First Family to Broadway

05:54

“Here Lies Love” brings the story Imelda Marcos, the former First Lady of the Philippines, to Broadway. Her husband, Ferdinand, was called a dictator for his crackdown on human rights. The show makes history for being the first all-Filipino cast on Broadway. The producer, Jose Antonio Vargas, Broadway icon Lea Salonga, actor Jose Llana, and actress Arielle Jacobs sat down with MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez.July 23, 2023

Play All