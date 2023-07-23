"Here Lies Love" Brings the Complex Story of The Philippines Former First Family to Broadway

“Here Lies Love” brings the story Imelda Marcos, the former First Lady of the Philippines, to Broadway. Her husband, Ferdinand, was called a dictator for his crackdown on human rights. The show makes history for being the first all-Filipino cast on Broadway. The producer, Jose Antonio Vargas, Broadway icon Lea Salonga, actor Jose Llana, and actress Arielle Jacobs sat down with MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez.July 23, 2023