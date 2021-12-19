'He’s part of a pattern': What one man’s deportation reveals about America’s immigration system
07:00
Share this -
copied
Claudio Rojas was deported by the Trump Administration in 2019, after what many felt was retaliation for appearing in a film that criticized an immigration detention center. Claudio Rojas and the co-directors of the award-winning docu-thriller, "The Infiltrators," Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what Rojas' story reveals about a system that remains in dire need of repair. Dec. 19, 2021
FDA permanently allows abortion pills by mail.
02:01
‘This is the time to hunker down’: Doctor warns of unprecedented Covid surge
04:07
School violence internet hoax creates widespread panic
05:44
Generals warn that military needs to prepare for second insurrection
09:13
Now Playing
'He’s part of a pattern': What one man’s deportation reveals about America’s immigration system
07:00
UP NEXT
President Biden makes final push to advance his agenda before the New Year