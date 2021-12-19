'He’s part of a pattern': What one man’s deportation reveals about America’s immigration system

Claudio Rojas was deported by the Trump Administration in 2019, after what many felt was retaliation for appearing in a film that criticized an immigration detention center. Claudio Rojas and the co-directors of the award-winning docu-thriller, "The Infiltrators," Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what Rojas' story reveals about a system that remains in dire need of repair. Dec. 19, 2021