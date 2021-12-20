'He needs to answer to his alleged crimes': Mary Trump weighs in on Donald Trump’s legal battles

In the last week, a recent federal judge ruled that Congress can see Donald Trump’s tax returns, and a new Congressional report found that the agency overseeing Trump's D.C. hotel lease failed to examine ethical and constitutional conflicts. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece and host of the podcast “The Mary Trump Show,” joined MSNBC’s Katie Phang to discuss the recent legal woes faced by her uncle and what needs to happen next in the Jan. 6 investigation. Dec. 20, 2021