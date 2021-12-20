'He needs to answer to his alleged crimes': Mary Trump weighs in on Donald Trump’s legal battles
05:11
Share this -
copied
In the last week, a recent federal judge ruled that Congress can see Donald Trump’s tax returns, and a new Congressional report found that the agency overseeing Trump's D.C. hotel lease failed to examine ethical and constitutional conflicts. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece and host of the podcast “The Mary Trump Show,” joined MSNBC’s Katie Phang to discuss the recent legal woes faced by her uncle and what needs to happen next in the Jan. 6 investigation. Dec. 20, 2021
Ghislaine Maxwell trial: What to expect from closing arguments
05:54
Now Playing
'He needs to answer to his alleged crimes': Mary Trump weighs in on Donald Trump’s legal battles
05:11
UP NEXT
Rep. Brendan Boyle says Build Back Better is not dead
04:57
Can current and former GOPers face prison time for Jan. 6th?
06:48
Covid’s evolution: ‘With each passing wave, we’ve seen greater transmissibility’
04:04
'Donald Trump lies like you breathe': Michael Cohen weighs in on Jan. 6 investigation