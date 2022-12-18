IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'He does not inspire confidence': Rep. Kevin McCarthy's ongoing speaker battle

American Voices

'He does not inspire confidence': Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ongoing speaker battle

04:01

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC Contributors Eugene Daniels and Jennifer Rubin to discuss the infighting among Republican lawmakers as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) faces a tough bid for House Speaker. Rubin and Daniels dig into what McCarthy is being asked do to win over the votes of some far-right members of the party, and what it says about his leadership style. Dec. 18, 2022

