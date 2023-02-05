IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'He can be whatever he wants to be': Father explains how performing drag helps him be a better parent

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    Trump should be charged with corruption, says former Manhattan prosecutor

    03:36

  • Democrats replace Iowa with South Carolina as Party’s first presidential primary state

    04:34

  • Spy balloon astonishes U.S. defense officials

    05:31

  • Ron DeSantis ramps up war on education

    03:17

  • 'Delays upon delays’: Divided Congress can’t even agree on committee rules

    03:31

  • Suspected Chinese balloon shot down over the Atlantic

    04:18

  • New developments in Tyre Nichols case, renewed calls for accountability

    03:49

  • How to cope with grief from Tyre Nichols’ brutal death

    03:40

  • Fallout from the classified documents cases grows

    03:40

  • Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail ‘more angry and more committed than ever’

    02:19

  • How far-right conspiracy theories are creating ‘a climate for violence’

    04:30

  • Calls to re-examine policing in America after the police beating of Tyre Nichols

    04:22

  • Restaurant workers unknowingly help fund lobby to keep their wages low 

    03:43

  • Rep. Garamendi on classified document cases: 'I think there’s a lot more information out there'

    04:20

  • NAACP Memphis Branch demanding police reform following death of Tyre Nichols

    04:27

  • Congressional Black Caucus requests meeting with President Biden to discuss police reform

    03:52

  • Experts say American police departments need to be restructured

    04:24

  • New calls for Congress to enact police reform following Tyre Nichols’ death

    05:19

  • Memphis PD deactivates Scorpion unit after police beating of Tyre Nichols

    06:33

American Voices

'He can be whatever he wants to be': Father explains how performing drag helps him be a better parent

05:25

Legislators in at least eight states across America have proposed anti-drag laws in recent weeks, under the guise that it’s meant to protect children. But Waylon Werner-Bassen, a father and drag performer, says doing drag has made him a better parent. On “American Voices”, Werner-Bassen discusses how drag shapes his parenting and what he thinks most people misunderstand about the performance art as Today.com reporter, Danielle Campoamor, weighs in on the recent laws targeting drag performances and the LGBTQ+ community. Feb. 5, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'He can be whatever he wants to be': Father explains how performing drag helps him be a better parent

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    Trump should be charged with corruption, says former Manhattan prosecutor

    03:36

  • Democrats replace Iowa with South Carolina as Party’s first presidential primary state

    04:34

  • Spy balloon astonishes U.S. defense officials

    05:31

  • Ron DeSantis ramps up war on education

    03:17

  • 'Delays upon delays’: Divided Congress can’t even agree on committee rules

    03:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All