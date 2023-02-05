'He can be whatever he wants to be': Father explains how performing drag helps him be a better parent

Legislators in at least eight states across America have proposed anti-drag laws in recent weeks, under the guise that it’s meant to protect children. But Waylon Werner-Bassen, a father and drag performer, says doing drag has made him a better parent. On “American Voices”, Werner-Bassen discusses how drag shapes his parenting and what he thinks most people misunderstand about the performance art as Today.com reporter, Danielle Campoamor, weighs in on the recent laws targeting drag performances and the LGBTQ+ community. Feb. 5, 2023