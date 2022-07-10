IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Pay Our Interns' fights for paid internships across all sectors

  • Secretaries of state receiving death threats from election deniers

    'Greg Abbott’s anti-immigrant actions are deadly': Texas Governor tests state authority limits on immigration

    Staying optimistic in the fight for gun safety reform

  • The Supreme Court expands its right-wing agenda

  • 'I set out to tell an American story': Author Carmen Rita Wong talks new memoir

  • ‘Brittney Griner is one of us’: The Black women fighting for WNBA star’s release

  • Georgia lawmaker explains why this year’s midterm elections are critical

  • Highland Park massacre left survivors with permanent scars

  • Advocates push Biden Administration to do more on guns and abortion

  • Oath Keepers leader volunteers to testify ‘live’ before Jan. 6 committee

  • Michigan Attorney General ‘cautiously optimistic’ about state abortion rights

  • Abortion bans will increase mass incarceration, says activist

  • Democrats call for abortion clinics on federal lands

  • Chase Strangio on abortion and LGBTQ rights: ‘Our fights are together’

  • ‘The Janes’ documentary tells true story of women helping women seek abortions in 1972

  • Javier Muñoz explains how he holds on to hope despite obstacles as gay actor

  • 'We have to keep fighting': The ongoing battle for LGBTQ rights

  • Senators ask Biden to take 'bold action' on abortion  

  • Rep. Jayapal on the fight for Trans rights

American Voices

'Greg Abbott’s anti-immigrant actions are deadly': Texas Governor tests state authority limits on immigration

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott empowered state national guard soldiers and law enforcement officers to apprehend migrants suspected of crossing the border illegally and return them to the border. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC political analyst Julián Castro and Greisa Martinez Rosas, the Executive Director of United We Dream, to discuss the impact of Abbott’s order and the limbo still felt by DACA recipients July 10, 2022

