"Everything is running out, including hope." A doctor's take on the dire situation in Gaza

On Saturday, twenty aid trucks were allowed to cross into the Gaza Strip, for a population of 2.3 million Palestinians. Residents are now being forced to ration food and dirty water. Adding to the crisis, Gaza's healthcare system is on the brink of collapse. According to Dr. Zaher Sahloul, everything is running out, including hope. Dr. Sahloul joins American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss.Oct. 21, 2023