‘Everyone’s life still feels like it’s in chaos’: New poll reveals Americans’ pessimism
10:54
Share this -
copied
An NBC News poll finds nearly 3 in 4 Americans believe the country is too polarized and heading in the wrong direction. Politico White House reporter Eugene Daniels, Boston Globe columnist Renée Graham and Wall Street Journal politics reporter Tarini Parti discuss the national mood and how President Biden is pivoting after his first year in office.Jan. 24, 2022
Former AG William Barr has met 'voluntarily' with Jan. 6 committee
07:07
How Generation Z is saving America
05:29
Former Maricopa County Recorder runs for Arizona Secretary of State
05:05
Jan. 6 Committee in talks with former AG Barr as it requests testimony from Ivanka Trump
08:07
States attempt to restrict teaching about race
06:16
Now Playing
‘Everyone’s life still feels like it’s in chaos’: New poll reveals Americans’ pessimism