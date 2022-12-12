'Elections have consequences': Congresswomen urge Democrats to deliver for women voters

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

One of the big takeaways from the midterm elections was the undeniable impact of women voters. After exit polling shows 72% of women ages 18 to 29 voted for Democrats in House races nationwide. Congresswoman Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA) is calling for lawmakers to deliver for women voters. Rep. Williams joined MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the legislation she wants to see pass before Republicans take control of the House. Dec. 12, 2022

