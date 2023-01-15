'Donald Trump made blatant lies acceptable in the Republican party': Calls for Rep. Santos to resign fall flat

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fmr. Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) and Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. They discuss the latest fallout over Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who is being accused of lying about different aspects of his resume and personal life, and what it says about the state of House Republicans and the party overall.Jan. 15, 2023

