IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Donald Trump lies like you breathe': Michael Cohen weighs in on Jan. 6 investigation

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    FDA permanently allows abortion pills by mail.

    02:01

  • ‘This is the time to hunker down’: Doctor warns of unprecedented Covid surge

    04:07

  • School violence internet hoax creates widespread panic

    05:44

  • Generals warn that military needs to prepare for second insurrection

    09:13

  • 'He’s part of a pattern': What one man’s deportation reveals about America’s immigration system

    07:00

  • President Biden makes final push to advance his agenda before the New Year

    05:04

  • Here comes Omicron

    10:26

  • California Governor pushes to restrict assault weapons using tactics used in Texas abortion law battle

    07:07

  • Jill Wine-Banks: Case for holding Meadows in contempt is “very strong'

    03:53

  • Rev. William Barber and activists head to Washington to march for the passage of the Build Back Better bill

    04:39

  • Here’s why the January 6th Commission is holding Meadows in contempt

    06:19

  • January 6th Committee plows ahead with contempt charges against Meadows

    06:45

  • National guard deployed in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes

    05:37

  • Justice Sotomayor, the conscience of the Supreme Court

    03:13

  • How the Birds Aren’t Real conspiracy became a ‘mass coping mechanism’ for Gen Z

    04:44

  • Preserving global democracy is 'challenge of our time'

    04:15

  • The hypocrisy of the GOP assault on reproductive rights

    08:36

  • FEMA helps manage recovery efforts following deadly tornado outbreak

    02:23

  • January 6th Committee finds 'exceptionally interesting and important documents'

    09:26

American Voices

'Donald Trump lies like you breathe': Michael Cohen weighs in on Jan. 6 investigation

06:03

Former personal attorney for Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, joined MSNBC’s Katie Phang to discuss the latest comments Trump made about the January 6 insurrection and what he thinks Trump’s allies can learn from his cooperation with authorities. Cohen also shares the reasoning behind his new lawsuit against Trump, alleging retaliation following his tell-all memoir “Disloyal.”Dec. 19, 2021

  • Now Playing

    'Donald Trump lies like you breathe': Michael Cohen weighs in on Jan. 6 investigation

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    FDA permanently allows abortion pills by mail.

    02:01

  • ‘This is the time to hunker down’: Doctor warns of unprecedented Covid surge

    04:07

  • School violence internet hoax creates widespread panic

    05:44

  • Generals warn that military needs to prepare for second insurrection

    09:13

  • 'He’s part of a pattern': What one man’s deportation reveals about America’s immigration system

    07:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All