'Donald Trump is a reflection of what the Republican party became. He didn’t cause the Republican party to become this.'

As Republican state legislatures seek to pass a wave of bills restricting voting rights and the right to protest, there’s one key wedge issue that continues to drive conservative voters to keep these lawmakers in office. Meghan Milloy, Founder & Executive Director of “Republican Women for Progress” and bestselling author Matt Dowd, Founder of “Country Over Party” and Former Chief Strategist of the Bush-Cheney administration, join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the state of the post-Trump Republican Party.