'Cautious optimism' follows Biden’s progressive immigration bill after decades of reform struggles

President Joe Biden’s ambitious day one flurry of executive orders include some of the most progressive immigration reforms seen in decades. Plans that are exciting advocates and are already getting pushback from Republicans. NBC News correspondent and author of The New York Times bestseller “Separated,” Jacob Soboroff, joins MSNBC’s host of “American Voices” Alicia Menendez to discuss the current state of the country’s immigration system and what remains to be seen with Biden’s agenda. Including how he can get his legislation passed and how he will handle reuniting migrant families separated under former President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance policy.”