American Voices

‘Brittney Griner is one of us’: The Black women fighting for WNBA star’s release

02:36

WNBA player Brittney Griner recently pleaded guilty to drug-related charges in Russia after more than 140 days in detention. Jotaka Eaddy, founder of #WinWithBlackWomen, shares how her organization is helping to bring Griner home.July 10, 2022

