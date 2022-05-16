IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

‘Bored’ by the pandemic, Buffalo shooter found the far-right

The Buffalo gunman turned to white supremacist websites in early 2020, according to a manifesto he published online. Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, and Richard Stengel, former Under Secretary of State for Public Affairs, discuss how far-right forums have fueled a surge in hate crimes during the pandemic.May 16, 2022

