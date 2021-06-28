Biden pulls infrastructure deal back from the brink

President Biden today is walking back comments he made that linked the agreed-upon $1T infrastructure deal to a second, larger package Dems want. He did it because Republicans went wild, threatening over the past several days to pull their support. For now, it appears that Biden’s clarification worked…but there’s still a lot of work to be done to get the bill over the line. Alicia Menendez speaks with three Washington insiders about how it could all go down.