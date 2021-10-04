'Because of Anita': The testimony that changed the conversation on sexual harassment

It’s been 30 years since the country heard the historic testimony of Professor Anita Hill, and a new podcast out this month breaks down the impact both Hill and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford in 2018 had on the American population and its politics. Cindi Leive, co-host of the “Because of Anita” podcast and co-founder of The Meteor, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what has changed, and what must change. Oct. 4, 2021