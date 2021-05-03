At least 3 dead, 27 hospitalized after vessel carrying migrants capsizes off San Diego coast

NBC News Correspondent Guad Venegas joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez with the latest following a vessel that capsized off the coast of Point Loma, California, near San Diego. At least three people have died, and 27 others who were on board have been taken to local hospitals. Authorities say they believe the vessel was carrying migrants, their nationalities not yet identified. Venegas reports Point Loma has become a hotspot for migrants trying to enter the United States. It is just 30 miles from the Mexico border.