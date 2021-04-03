'Anyone who’s saying that Title 42 is about public health is absolutely wrong.'

While the Biden administration is allowing unaccompanied migrant children into the country, it’s still enforcing the Trump-era order of Title 42 against adults and families. But advocates and even health experts have argued against the order. Caitlin Dickerson, a staff writer for The Atlantic, and Jess Morales Rocketto, the chair of Families Belong Together, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the effects of the order, how its contributing to new challenges, and what lawmakers need to do.