  • National STEM challenge encourages science innovation among kids

    04:46

  • Woman shares why she’s suing Tennessee over abortion ban

    05:54

  • Republicans distract with Biden impeachment as childcare cliff draws near

    04:34
  • Now Playing

    “An imagined history:” House Republicans blasts lack of evidence to justify impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    03:56
  • UP NEXT

    The Mahsa Movement one year later

    04:32

  • How Fox News sowed the seeds of the President Biden impeachment inquiry

    04:46

  • Six Colorado voters sue to keep Trump off state’s 2024 ballot

    04:40

  • Enrique Tarrio: the Latino Proud Boys Leader who fought for Trump

    04:36

  • A government shutdown looms

    03:42

  • “Latin Ignition” show during New York Fashion Week celebrates global impact of Latinos across creative industries

    04:35

  • Why COVID infections are on the rise

    04:11

  • Why Hurricane Lee’s rapid intensification has meteorologists and climate scientists worried

    02:53

  • Is defending Donald Trump a career breaker for Georgia Republicans?

    03:17

  • Abortion bans drain red states of doctors

    03:18

  • As Donald Trump escalates his attack on American institutions, President Biden warns of threats to Democracy

    04:25

  • South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem endorsed Trump for president despite long list of federal charges

    04:56

  • Over 2000 dead after 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Morocco

    02:29

  • How hateful rhetoric leads to acts of violence

    05:14

  • Pres. Biden and Trump struggle to appeal to young voters

    03:23

  • Trump 'skirting the line' with social media threats

    03:43

American Voices

“An imagined history:” House Republicans blasts lack of evidence to justify impeachment inquiry into President Biden

03:56

Colorado Congressman Ken Buck is blasting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s move to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. A political panel joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the vengeance politics of the House GOP’s impeachment push. Sept. 17, 2023

