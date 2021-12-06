'American Radical': MSNBC podcast investigates how one woman goes from apolitical to radicalized

A new MSNBC podcast is investigating the radicalization of Rosanne Boyland, a 34-year-old from Kennesaw, Georgia, who was one of the five people who died during the January 6th insurrection. In "American Radical," MSNBC’s Ayman Moyhledin goes back to his hometown to speak to Boyland's family members, who are trying to piece together how she went from being someone who had never shown interest in politics to becoming a devout Trump supporter fueled by internet conspiracy theories. Moyhledin joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the upcoming podcast.Dec. 6, 2021