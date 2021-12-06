'American Radical': MSNBC podcast investigates how one woman goes from apolitical to radicalized
05:36
Share this -
copied
A new MSNBC podcast is investigating the radicalization of Rosanne Boyland, a 34-year-old from Kennesaw, Georgia, who was one of the five people who died during the January 6th insurrection.
In "American Radical," MSNBC’s Ayman Moyhledin goes back to his hometown to speak to Boyland's family members, who are trying to piece together how she went from being someone who had never shown interest in politics to becoming a devout Trump supporter fueled by internet conspiracy theories. Moyhledin joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the upcoming podcast.Dec. 6, 2021
After Roe: Battle over abortion heads to the states
06:37
'American Radical': MSNBC podcast investigates how one woman goes from apolitical to radicalized
05:36
Rep. Barbara Lee on threat to abortion rights: ‘I hope that this is a wake-up call’
08:09
January 6th Committee begins turning the screws
09:52
‘It’s been absolutely devastating’: Controversial ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is reinstated
06:33
How ‘ghost candidates’ helped the Florida GOP win key races