    ‘African American history is U.S. history’: Scholars explain its importance

    03:40
American Voices

‘African American history is U.S. history’: Scholars explain its importance

03:40

The College Board has removed several key topics from its AP African American History course. Two educators, Patrice Fraiser and Dr. Keisha Blain, joined guest host Julián Castro to discuss the impact this will have on their students and the nation as a whole. Feb. 6, 2023

    ‘African American history is U.S. history’: Scholars explain its importance

    03:40
