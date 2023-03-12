"A policy of cruelty": Democrats, advocates rail against possible restart of migrant family detention centers

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Biden Administration is reportedly considering restarting family detention for migrants as Title 42 is set to end in May. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, President And Ceo Of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, and Lindsay Toczylowski, Executive Director for the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, to discuss the alternatives needed to help and protect asylum seekers and explain why they say Biden’s immigration policies are going back to the “Trump-era.”.  March 12, 2023

