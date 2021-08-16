A deeper look at who the Taliban is 20 years later

As the Taliban makes gains to re-take over Afghanistan, questions loom over whether this group resembles the Taliban of 20 years ago. Anand Gopal, author of the book "No Good Men Among the Living: American, the Taliban, and the War Through Afghan Eyes,” joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez with guest host Anand Giridharadas to discuss the current reiteration of the Taliban and what impact its takeover may have on Afghans, and particularly women and girls. Aug. 16, 2021