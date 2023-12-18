IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'A Chilling Effect' Media Matters Accuses Texas AG of Violating Free Speech

American Voices

'A Chilling Effect' Media Matters Accuses Texas AG of Violating Free Speech

Media Matters President Angelo Carusone talks with American Voices guest host Julián Castro about the media watchdog group's lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Media Matters says Paxton violated its First Amendment Right when he opened an investigation into its reporting on the social media platform "X."Dec. 18, 2023

