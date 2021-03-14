'A border patrol station is no place for a child,' DHS directs FEMA to border as House aims to pass two immigration bills

California Rep. Zoe Lofgren joins MSNBC’s host of “American Voices” Alicia Menendez to discuss the influx of detained unaccompanied migrant children and the House’s push for pathways to citizenship among DACA recipients, TPS holders, and farmworkers in two immigration bills this week. Rep. Lofgren also weighs in on the Capitol riot investigation, including her report that examines social media posts and statements from Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying the election results.