IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices with Alicia Menendez

SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS FROM 6 P.M. TO 8 P.M. ET

2d ago

Uncovering the dark roots of modern anti-immigration policy

Uncovering the dark roots of modern anti-immigration policy
Uncovering the dark roots of modern anti-immigration policy
2d ago

Partisan battle lines emerge as lawmakers clash over President Biden’s new infrastructure bill

Partisan battle lines emerge as lawmakers clash over President Biden’s new infrastructure bill
Partisan battle lines emerge as lawmakers clash over President Biden’s new infrastructure bill
2d ago

Democrats move ahead with bold policy ideas as GOP plays the distraction game

Democrats move ahead with bold policy ideas as GOP plays the distraction game
Democrats move ahead with bold policy ideas as GOP plays the distraction game
2d ago

'It is so difficult to imagine that this is happening in the United States.'

'It is so difficult to imagine that this is happening in the United States.'
'It is so difficult to imagine that this is happening in the United States.'
2d ago

Baltimore saw dramatic drop in crime after the city stopped prosecuting low-level offenses

Baltimore saw dramatic drop in crime after the city stopped prosecuting low-level offenses
Baltimore saw dramatic drop in crime after the city stopped prosecuting low-level offenses
2d ago

Democrats and Republicans prepare for partisan showdown over Pres. Biden’s new infrastructure bill

Democrats and Republicans prepare for partisan showdown over Pres. Biden’s new infrastructure bill
Democrats and Republicans prepare for partisan showdown over Pres. Biden’s new infrastructure bill
3d ago

Advocates demand Texas businesses speak out against restrictive voting bills

Advocates demand Texas businesses speak out against restrictive voting bills
Advocates demand Texas businesses speak out against restrictive voting bills
3d ago

Rep. Grace Meng: 'We are no longer OK with being invisible'

Rep. Grace Meng: 'We are no longer OK with being invisible'
Rep. Grace Meng: 'We are no longer OK with being invisible'
3d ago

'One way to reach toward a better future is to build that care infrastructure that works for us all'

'One way to reach toward a better future is to build that care infrastructure that works for us all'
'One way to reach toward a better future is to build that care infrastructure that works for us all'
3d ago

'Anyone who’s saying that Title 42 is about public health is absolutely wrong.'

'Anyone who’s saying that Title 42 is about public health is absolutely wrong.'
'Anyone who’s saying that Title 42 is about public health is absolutely wrong.'
3d ago

Georgia church leader ramps up pressure on businesses to oppose voting restrictions 

Georgia church leader ramps up pressure on businesses to oppose voting restrictions 
Georgia church leader ramps up pressure on businesses to oppose voting restrictions 