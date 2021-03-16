IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC
Listen
Watch Live
News
TODAY
Plan Your Vaccine
Rachel Maddow
Morning Joe
Deadline: WH
The Beat
The ReidOut
All In
Last Word
11th Hour
Share this —
Search
Featured Shows
Rachel Maddow
Weeknights 9PM ET
Morning Joe
Weekdays 6AM ET
Deadline WH
Weekdays 4PM ET
The Beat
Weeknights 6PM ET
The Reidout
Weeknights 7 PM ET
All In
Weeknights 8PM ET
Last Word
Weeknights 10PM ET
11th Hour
Weeknights 11PM ET
MTP Daily
Weekdays 1PM ET
More
Listen Live
TV Schedule
MSNBC Newsletters
Podcasts
Watch Live
More Shows
Way Too Early with Kasie Hunt
MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle
MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson
MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin
Andrea Mitchell Reports
MSNBC Live with Ayman Mohyeldin
MSNBC Live with Kendis Gibson and Lindsey Reiser
velshi
The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross
The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart
Weekends with Alex Witt
MSNBC Live with Yasmin Vossoughian
PoliticsNation
American Voices with Alicia Menendez
The Week with Joshua Johnson
The Mehdi Hasan Show
Follow msnbc
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
American Voices with Alicia Menendez
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS FROM 6 P.M. TO 8 P.M. ET
Read More From Alicia
2d ago
Uncovering the dark roots of modern anti-immigration policy
2d ago
Partisan battle lines emerge as lawmakers clash over President Biden’s new infrastructure bill
2d ago
Democrats move ahead with bold policy ideas as GOP plays the distraction game
2d ago
'It is so difficult to imagine that this is happening in the United States.'
2d ago
Baltimore saw dramatic drop in crime after the city stopped prosecuting low-level offenses
2d ago
Democrats and Republicans prepare for partisan showdown over Pres. Biden’s new infrastructure bill
3d ago
Advocates demand Texas businesses speak out against restrictive voting bills
3d ago
Rep. Grace Meng: 'We are no longer OK with being invisible'
3d ago
'One way to reach toward a better future is to build that care infrastructure that works for us all'
3d ago
'Anyone who’s saying that Title 42 is about public health is absolutely wrong.'
3d ago
Georgia church leader ramps up pressure on businesses to oppose voting restrictions
Load More