Julian Assange was indicted on hacking charges in the United States, after his arrest on Thursday in the U.K., for his alleged part in the theft of U.S. government secrets a decade ago. Joy and her panel discuss whether he could possibly face charges linked to WikiLeaks’ role in Russia’s attack on the 2016 election.

