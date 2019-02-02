Karine Jean-Pierre: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has no moral authority to lead anymore

AM Joy

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam claiming blackface photo is not him

15:47

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is now claiming the blackface photo that appears on his medical school yearbook page is not him. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Feb. 2, 2019

