The U.S. has grounded Boeing 737 Max planes after a second crash of the model in five months, bringing to light Donald Trump’s relationship with Boeing’s CEO. Retired airline captain and hero ‘Sully’ Sullenberger joins Joy Reid to discuss the importance of putting safety first in order to safeguard lives, and as a matter of best business practices.

