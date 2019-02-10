Trump ‘border crisis’ rally in Texas Monday fuels false narrative

Trump to rally for border wall in El Paso, Texas on Monday13:16
Donald Trump will hold a rally for a border wall on Monday in El Paso, Texas, which contrary to what the president claims has been one of America’s safest cities for some time. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the nearby counter-rally at which possible 2020 contender Beto O’Rourke will appear.
Preview of anticipated Sen. Amy Klobuchar presidential run speech04:14
Mueller eyeing Trump inaugural committee for potential criminality?09:47
Trump ‘border crisis’ rally in Texas Monday fuels false narrative13:16
Former Starbucks CEO's presidential run could give Trump new term14:10
Trump reportedly employed undocumented despite anti-migrant rhetoric16:15
Trump appears to joke about Trail of Tears in tweet about Warren15:12