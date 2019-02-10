Trump ‘border crisis’ rally in Texas Monday fuels false narrative

AM Joy

Trump to rally for border wall in El Paso, Texas on Monday

13:16

Donald Trump will hold a rally for a border wall on Monday in El Paso, Texas, which contrary to what the president claims has been one of America’s safest cities for some time. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the nearby counter-rally at which possible 2020 contender Beto O’Rourke will appear.Feb. 10, 2019

