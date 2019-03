Trump org CFO Weisselberg figured strongly in Cohen testimony 04:16 copied!

Allen Weisselberg, CFO of the Trump organization, was mentioned many times by Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen during his congressional testimony. MSNBC contributor and author Tim O’Brien joins Joy Reid to discuss what Weisselberg may know, whether he is co-operating with investigators, plus Trump associates who could be subpoenaed.

Read More