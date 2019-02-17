AM Joy

Trump national emergency for wall faces mounting legal challenges

08:34

Donald Trump and members of the Trump administration are stating that the new border wall has been started, even though there has been no construction of this kind. Will the president’s supporters continue to believe this? Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Feb. 17, 2019

  • Freshman Democrats in the House won’t back down

    11:01

  • Stephen Miller says there’s a wall underway that doesn’t exist

    08:34

  • Sen. Harris faces false ‘shopping’ backlash from right-wing press

    08:42

  • Do Trump and right-wing media mutually influence each other?

    14:51

  • McCabe’s new book has alarming details on Trump experts purport

    10:59

  • Trump’s national emergency called ‘illegal and unprecedented’

    14:34

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All