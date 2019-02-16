Rep. Clyburn: Congress may sue Trump over national emergency

Trump declares national emergency, then leaves for Mar-a-Lago26:31
Donald Trump used executive power to declare a national emergency to divert federal tax dollars for a border wall he promised during his presidential campaign that Mexico would pay for. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the Republicans supporting this act, and the Democrats’ resistance.
Trump misstates of border that he’s ‘already done a lot of wall’15:08
Rep. Ayanna Pressley: A monument to hate won't keep us any safer06:58
Rep. Clyburn: Congress may sue Trump over national emergency26:31
Preview of anticipated Sen. Amy Klobuchar presidential run speech04:14
Mueller eyeing Trump inaugural committee for potential criminality?09:47
Trump ‘border crisis’ rally in Texas Monday fuels false narrative13:16