Rep. Clyburn: Congress may sue Trump over national emergency

Trump declares national emergency, then leaves for Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump used executive power to declare a national emergency to divert federal tax dollars for a border wall he promised during his presidential campaign that Mexico would pay for. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the Republicans supporting this act, and the Democrats’ resistance.Feb. 16, 2019

